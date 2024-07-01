Get Ready For A Traffic Nightmare For Days Across New York State

A record-breaking number of New Yorkers are expected to travel for the upcoming July 4th holiday.

AAA projects 71 million people will travel 50 miles or more during the Fourth of July this year.

Nearly 71 Million People Expected to Travel over July 4th Week

The 71 million prediction, exceeds pre-pandemic numbers and sets new record, according to AAA.

“With summer vacations in full swing and the flexibility of remote work, more Americans are taking extended trips around Independence Day,” Senior Vice President of AAA Travel Paula Twidale said. “We anticipate this July 4th week will be the busiest ever with an additional 5.7 million people traveling compared to 2019.”

60 Million Will Travel By Car

AAA predicts over 60 million will travel by car, nearly three million more than in 2023.

Airports should see record-breaking travel as well. Nearly 6 million are expected to fly, that's up 12 percent from 2019.

AAA thinks more people than ever will be traveling this year because of the flexibility of remote work. Also, with the holiday falling on a Thursday, many Americans took off on Friday or were given off, making it a long weekend.

What are the best and worst times to hit the road in New York State during the July 4th holiday? Find out below:

Best And Worst Times To Drive In New York For July 4th Holiday

