Officials warn that sexual predators are targeting children through a game beloved by New York kids. Parents are urged to take this threat seriously.

New York parents are being warned to learn about the dangers of a popular game that's accused of enabling sexual predators.

Lawsuits Filed Against Game Beloved By New York Children

The state of Louisiana is suing Roblox for allegedly enabling sexual predators. Roblox is the top gaming website for children and teens.

The game has around 82 million daily active users.

The company reports:

20% of users are under 9 years of age

20% are 9-12

16% are 13-16

44% are 17 years of age or older

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill accuses the gaming platform of endangering the safety of children. Her child protection lawsuit alleges Roblox facilitates and distributes child sex abuse material, and doesn't warn parents about the dangers it presents to kids.

This follows a lawsuit filed in Polk County, Iowa, against Roblox in connection with the kidnapping and sexual abuse of a 13-year-old Iowa girl.

According to the lawsuit, the girl was kidnapped from her West Des Moines home in May after being groomed by a man she met through the game.

New York Parents Need To Know Dangers

Officials from across the country are now warning parents to be aware of the dangers of the game. Officials note that, because there is no age minimum and requirement to verify age or parental permission once you sign up, users can easily say they are younger or older than their actual age.

This can allow sexual predators to pretend to be children, officials say.

One recent report revealed a group of 3,334 members openly traded child pornography and solicited sexual acts from minors, according to Murrill.

One gamer was helping police catch sexual predators on the game.

The gamer alleges Roblox threatened to ban him for his YouTube videos that helped expose these sexual predators.

