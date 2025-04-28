From Praise To Lawsuit: New York’s Sudden Turn On Trump Explained

One week after praising President Donald Trump, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reversing course and suing the President.

Last Thursday, Hochul praised Trump for approving the long-awaited rehab of Penn Station. Some wondered if a friendship could form between the two New Yorkers. Not so fast.

New York Sues President Donald Trump

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Tish James announced the Empire State is joining 11 other states in lawsuits against the Trump administration over the president's tariffs.

New York State and a coalition of 11 other states are suing the Trump administration "for illegally imposing unprecedented tax hikes on Americans in the form of tariffs."

“President Trump’s reckless tariffs have skyrocketed costs for consumers and unleashed economic chaos across the country. New York is standing up to fight back against the largest federal tax hike in American history,” Governor Hochul stated.

The coalition of New York, Connecticut, Arizona, Illinois, Colorado, Minnesota, Delaware, Maine, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont and Nevada want a court order to end all of the IEEPA tariffs, including the worldwide tariffs that were paused on April 9, and prevent Trump from enforcing the paused or announced tariffs.

Attorney Generals Want Court To Declare Tariffs Illegal

The attorneys general are seeking a court order declaring the tariffs illegal. One AG referred to Trump's tariffs as "insane."

“The president does not have the power to raise taxes on a whim, but that’s exactly what President Trump has been doing with these tariffs. Donald Trump promised that he would lower prices and ease the cost of living, but these illegal tariffs will have the exact opposite effect on American families. His tariffs are unlawful and if not stopped, they will lead to more inflation, unemployment, and economic damage," New York State Attorney General Letitia James said.

