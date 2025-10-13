Four Grocery Stores Suddenly Close For Good In New York
New York’s grocery scene is taking a major hit. Four stores recently closed for good.
Four grocery stores just closed in New York State, leaving shoppers scrambling and communities wondering what’s next.
The list of closures continues to grow in New York State and across the nation.
Four Grocery Stores In New York State Recently Closed Down
Grocery stores are also taking a big hit in 2025. Skyrocketing food and labor costs, supply chain headaches, and tighter consumer wallets are making it almost impossible to stay open.
So it’s no surprise so many are closing good. Recently, four grocery stores closed down, including one here in the Hudson Valley.
Below are the locations
Stella’s Fine Market in Beacon, New York
Stella's Fine Market in Beacon is closed due to an unsustainable rent increase, owners say.
Tops Friendly Markets in DeWitt, New York
The popular store closed due to ongoing challenges, including its size and an inability to expand, despite attempts to revitalize the store.
Garden of Eden in New York City
Weedsport Shurfine in Cayuga County, New York
