‘Old Telephone Poles’ Used To Fix ‘Displaced’ Upstate New York Bridge
New York State officials used an old telephone and more to replace a bridge.
On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) confirmed forest rangers fixed a bridge in Upstate New York in its latest DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review.
Trail Maintenance: Town of Wells, Hamilton County, New York
On Feb. 7, with approval and support from DEC’s Division of Lands and Forests, Forest Rangers Hamm, Nally, and Thompson joined members of the Algonquin Sno-Blazers snowmobile club to fix and reset a bridge in the Town of Wells.
A photo of the displaced bridge is below.
The bridge is used by hikers, skiers, people on snowmobiles and more.
The Algonquin Sno-Blazers club was established in 1970. Members volunteer to maintain more than 55 miles of trails in Hamilton County.
Telephone Poles Used To Repair Bridge In Hamilton County, New York
The bridge was displaced due to "early season rain and snow melt," according to the DEC.
"Rangers and club members used old telephone poles and a high-strength come-along ratchet puller to slide the bridge back across the creek to allow a safe crossing for snowmobiles, snowshoers, and skiers," the New York State DEC stated in a press release.
A photo of the fixed bridge can be seen above.