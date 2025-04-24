Foreclosures Dropping Across New York- But Increasing In Hudson Valley
Most of the Hudson Valley is quietly becoming a foreclosure hotspot.
Our friends at PropertyShark let us know about their foreclosure study in the Hudson Valley and New York State.
Foreclosures Skyrocketing in the Hudson Valley
Foreclosures are slowing down in most of the New York metro area, but they're heading in the opposite direction for most of the Hudson Valley.
Foreclosures in the New York metro foreclosure market dropped 7 percent in the past year, marking the slowest in about five years.
But here in the Hudson Valley, almost every county is seeing increases, PropertyShark told Hudson Valley Post in an email.
Foreclosures Spike in Hudson Valley As Dutchess County Sees One of Region’s Largest Increases
According to PropertyShark, Dutchess County reported a 70 percent increase in foreclosures compared to the same time period in 2024.
That's the second-highest jump in the entire New York-New Jersey metro area. Dutchess County was only behind Monmouth County, New Jersey, which skyrocketed 105 percent.
Orange, Westchester, and Putnam Counties All See Increases
Foreclosures also increased in Orange, Westchester, and Putnam counties.
Orange County
- 15% increase in first-time foreclosures.
Putnam County
- 13% increase in first-time foreclosures.
Westchester County
- 4% increase in first-time foreclosures.
In terms of the number of foreclosures in the Hudson Valley, Orange County led with 70 during the first quarter of 2025.
Rockland County Sees Slight Dip
Rockland County was the only county with fewer foreclosures during Q1 of 2025 compared to Q1 2024.
Last year, there were 24 foreclosures, compared to 25 this year in Rockland County.
Other counties in the region weren't highlighted by PropertyShark.