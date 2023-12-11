Flu Spreading At Alarming Rates In These New York Counties

The flu is spreading at high rates in many counties across New York State.

The flu is now "widespread" in the Empire State. The New York State Department of Health reports the flu is officially "categorized as geographically widespread," in its latest "New York State Influenza Surveillance Report."

Flu Is "Widespread" In New York State

"Influenza activity (is) categorized as geographically widespread," the New York State Department of Health stated in its report. "This is the first week of widespread activity reported this season."

Where In New York The Flu Is Spreading The Most

Below are the counties in New York where there are 40 cases or more per 100,000 residents.

Sullivan County

Jefferson County

Montgomery County

Below are the counties where there are 20 to 39 cases of the flu per 100,000 residents.

Orange County

Putnam County

Westchester County

Rockland County

Nassau County

Richmond (Staten Island) County

Bronx County

Kings (Brooklyn) County

Queens County

New York (Manhattan) County

Erie County

Warren County

Washington County

Schuyler County

Cases Of Flu, Hospitalizations Are Increasing

Cases of the flu have surged by 27 percent in the past week, according to the New York State Department of Health. Hospitalizations increased by 30 percent in the same time frame.

Health officials suggest that anyone who hasn't received a flu shot should get one as soon as possible.

