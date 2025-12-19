Flu Hotspots Uncovered In Hudson Valley, NYC, Upstate NY

The flu continues to spread at alarming rates across New York State. But some parts are dealing with it more than others.

Flu season arrived much sooner than expected in New York State.

Nearly 70,000 New Yorkers Infected With The Flu

Since the start of flu season, over 64,000 flu cases have been reported statewide, while 3,142 New Yorkers were hospitalized with the flu.

Officials reported a 75 percent jump in flu hospitalizations in the past week.

Tips To Prevent The Flu

The New York State Department of Health reported an 80 percent increase in flu cases after Thanksgiving.

Areas In Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Finger Lakes, and Western New York With the Most New Flu Cases

Westchester County: 1,861 new infections.

Orange County: 592 new infections.

Monroe County: 586 new infections.

Rockland County: 562 new infections.

Onondaga County: 308 new infections.

Erie County: 286 new infections.

Saratoga County: 134 new infections.

Albany County: 110 new infections.

Oswego County: 108 new infections.

Oneida County: 100 new infections.

Schenectady County: 80 new infections.

Ontario County: 59 new infections.

Niagara County: 64 new infections.

Wayne County: 51 new infections.

Orleans County: 33 new infections.

Flu Spreading In New York City, Long Island

The CDC says the five boroughs and Long Island are reporting some of the highest levels of flu cases s in the entire country.

New York City reported at least 10 thousand flu cases by the end of November, surpassing the number of cases reported by that time last year.

