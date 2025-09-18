Lava-Like Flaming Water Shocks Upstate New Yorkers

A massive warehouse fire turned a nearby creek into flaming water. Firefighters say it looked like lava.

"The water was on fire..." That's what the Crystal Beach Fire Department wrote on Facebook following a massive fire.

Water On Fire In Upstate New York

The "catastrophic fire" happened on Dewey Avenue in the Town of Gorham, Ontario County.

Flames engulfed the Eco Operations warehouse. The fire was fueled by over 1,000 pallets of expired hand sanitizer and other flammable materials, which sent burning liquid into nearby Flint Creek.

Firefighters shared images and videos of "lava-like" flaming water flowing into a large ditch, a result of the alcohol content in the hand sanitizer floating atop the water used to extinguish the fire.

Over 40 fire departments responded. It took 19 hours to put the fire out.

The warehouse was completely destroyed. Cleanup efforts lasted for days, with crews working to remove hazardous materials and contain environmental damage.

The building's owner was cited for multiple violations, including operating a solid waste management facility without a permit and failing to install a fire suppression system.

The town had been aware of the hazardous materials since winter and had initiated legal action with a court hearing scheduled for October 2.

"The Town has been aware of the potential hazard of the building and its contents for several months and has been working together with partners at the local, county, state and federal levels to put together an emergency plan in the event of a fire before the hazardous materials could be removed. Due to these efforts, the fire was contained as quickly as possible and, most importantly, there were no injuries reported," town officials stated.

