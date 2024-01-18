Fiery Fatal Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Hudson Valley, New York
A driver is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Hudson Valley.
New York State Police confirmed a fatal car versus tractor-trailer accident in the Hudson Valley
Fatal Crash on Danbury Road In Putnam County
Rav4 And Tractor-Trailer Fully Engulfed In Flames
After impact, the Rav4 and trailer became engulfed in flames.
Rav4 Driver Killed In Southeast, New York Crash
The Brewster Fire Department says firefighters found the Rav 4 on fire and trapped underneath a tractor-trailer.
"Chief Miller immediately requested the assitance of the Danbury Fire Department due to the location of the incident being close to the NY - CT border. Danbury firefighters arrived just minutes later and began to extinguish the engulfed vehicles," the Brewster Fire Department stated on Facebook.
The driver of the Rav4 was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to New York State Police. The driver's name hasn't been released.
"Identification of the deceased victim is pending at this time and will be provided once confirmed," New York State Police said in a press release.
Amsterdam, New York Man Not Injured
The operator of the Freight Liner, 50-year-old Julio A. Estrella Torres from Amsterdam New York wasn't injured, according to New York State Police.