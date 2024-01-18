Fiery Fatal Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Hudson Valley, New York

A driver is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police confirmed a fatal car versus tractor-trailer accident in the Hudson Valley

Fatal Crash on Danbury Road In Putnam County

Rav4 And Tractor-Trailer Fully Engulfed In Flames

After impact, the Rav4 and trailer became engulfed in flames.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Rav4 Driver Killed In Southeast, New York Crash

The Brewster Fire Department says firefighters found the Rav 4 on fire and trapped underneath a tractor-trailer.

"Chief Miller immediately requested the assitance of the Danbury Fire Department due to the location of the incident being close to the NY - CT border. Danbury firefighters arrived just minutes later and began to extinguish the engulfed vehicles," the Brewster Fire Department stated on Facebook.

The driver of the Rav4 was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to New York State Police. The driver's name hasn't been released.

"Identification of the deceased victim is pending at this time and will be provided once confirmed," New York State Police said in a press release.

Amsterdam, New York Man Not Injured

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

The operator of the Freight Liner, 50-year-old Julio A. Estrella Torres from Amsterdam New York wasn't injured, according to New York State Police.

Best/Worst Times To Drive In New York For New Year's Eve

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.