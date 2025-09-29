Federal Ruling Could Create A “Radioactive” Hudson River

Hudson Valley leaders are criticizing a federal ruling that could allow radioactive wastewater to flow into the Hudson River. Here’s what you need to know.

Hudson Valley officials are speaking out against a federal judge's decision to allow the Indian Point nuclear power plant to be decommissioned.

Radioactive Waste May Enter Hudson River

Indian Point Concern Renewed Amid Japanese Crisis Getty Images loading...

Westchester County Executive Kenneth Jenkins is concerned that "radioactive wastewater" could enter the Hudson River.

"I am deeply disappointed by the federal court’s decision that federal law preempts New York law, allowing Holtec International to move forward with plans that could result in radioactive wastewater being discharged into the Hudson River," Jenkins stated.

Jenkins believes the federal ruling disregards New York State law mandating Holtec International to use decommissioning funds for a more expensive, environmentally friendly.

Hudson Valley Residents Deserve Better

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Jenkins says that the river is the lifeline for the region, adding that residents deserve better.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"The Hudson is the lifeblood of our region – a source of recreation, natural beauty and economic vitality – and we cannot allow it to become a dumping ground for radioactive waste," Jenkins said. "All New Yorkers on both sides of the Hudson River, deserve better."

Hudson River Facing Largest Toxic Bloom In New York History

Daniel Cohen Daniel Cohen loading...

The news comes as the Hudson River dealt with the largest toxic algae bloom in a lifetime, spreading across the Hudson Valley and prompting urgent health warnings.

Keep Reading:

7 Cities West of The Hudson River That Poughkeepsie Residents Forget Exist

7 Cities West of The Hudson River That Poughkeepsie Residents Forget Exist The Hudson Valley region is vast. Many residents in Dutchess County live in their own bubble. Here are some big cities in towns west of the Hudson River that are often overlooked or forgotten about entirely by people who live east of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Gallery Credit: Nick Kessler / Google Maps

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State World Atlas helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake infested waters in New York State.