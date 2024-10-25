Federal Authorities Issue Warning To E-ZPass Drivers In New York

The FBI has received over 2,000 complaints regarding the latest E-ZPass scam. We have everything you need to watch out for, including photos of this scam.

The E-ZPass Group is issuing an alert to all E-ZPass customers about a text messaging scam targeting drivers in New York, New Jersey and other states.

Latest E-ZPass Scam in New York

E-ZPass Customers Complain Of Overcharging Getty Images loading...

The scam aims to deceive customers into entering their personal data and financial information into a fake website, officials warn.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Customers receiving text messages claiming to be sent by 'E-ZPass Toll Services' that directs them to click a link to pay an outstanding toll balance to avoid a late fee should be aware that this message is fraudulent. The toll account information provided in these texts is neither valid nor accurate," the E-Z-Pass Toll Services state.

Over 2,000 Complaints Sent To FBI

Justice Dept Finds FBI Abuse Of Patriot Act Provision Getty Images loading...

According to the FBI, over 2,000 complaints have been received regarding this scam.

A photo of what a scam text may look like is below:

FBI FBI loading...

If you receive one of these texts you can file a complaint to the FBI by CLICKING here.

More You Can Do In New York

The E-ZPass Group warns not to click any links embedded in the text messages!

It's advised you delete the text.

If you did click the link, you should immediately contact your financial institution and notify E-ZPass of any erroneous information posted to their accounts.

Watch Out For These Texts In New York State

According to the New York State Thruway Authority, this is an example of a scam text, sent from NY Toll Services:

NYS Thruway Authority NYS Thruway Authority loading...

Tollsbymail: Take action now to clear your outstanding balance. Go to https://nytollservices.com to prevent $50.00 in additional fees.

EZ-Pass uses Tolls by Mail NY, which isn't affiliated with NYTOLLSERVICES.COM, officials say.

"If you receive a message like the one above, DO NOT CLICK the link and delete the message. Tolls by Mail NY will never ask for personal information such as Date of Birth," the New York State Thruway Authority states.

Example Of A Real Text From EZ-Pass

NYS Thruway Authority NYS Thruway Authority loading...

Below is an example of an official text from Tolls By Mail NY.

EZPNY: Pay Toll Now details for Conf # 123456789 can be viewed at www.tollsbymailny.com/ptn. Reply HELPTBM for help, STOPTBM to cancel. Msg & Data Rates May Apply

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Expert Tips for Avoiding Online Shopping Scams In order to avoid a scammer getting the better of you, check out the following red flags to look out for as well as preventative measures to take from Dr. Skiba, AKA Dr. Fraud himself: Gallery Credit: Maria Danise

Keep Reading: