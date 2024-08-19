FBI: Why New Yorkers Shouldn’t Keep Cash On Them

The FBI is warning after a surge of armed violent robberies, known as “jugging" crimes.

The FBI says these crimes recently victimized at least 21 bank and ATM customers in just one week in one area.

What Is Jugging Crimes?

According to the FBI:

Jugging refers to a crime in which a suspect, or group of suspects, targets customers believed to have large amounts of cash. The perpetrators either rob customers while in the parking lot of a bank, credit union, or ATM or follow them to their next location.

Officials say criminals "prey on people who are trying to live out their daily lives peacefully". They target bank and ATM customers, posing a "significant risk" to New Yorkers of "both physical and financial harm."

FBI Tips

The FBI offered some tips to keep your money and yourself safe.

Be aware of Yyour surroundings: Always be alert when withdrawing or depositing money from a bank or ATM.

Look around for anyone who appears suspicious

Pay attention to individuals backed into parking spaces who do not exit their vehicles to conduct business.

Conceal Your Cash: When leaving the bank, ensure your cash is not visible.

Vary Your Routine: If you think you're being followed, drive to a crowded well-lit area, a police station, or call 911.

Report any suspicious activities immediately.

