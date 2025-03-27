FBI Warning for New York: Ransomware Hits Popular Email Services

The FBI is warning users of the most popular email services.

The FBI says email services like Outlook and Gmail might be subject to cyberattacks.

Gmail, Outlook Users In New York May Deal With Cyberattacks

Officials say a ransomware called "Medusa" has impacted at least 300 people.

Medusa has compromised data from workers across many fields including, technology, legal, medical and manufacturing, The Hill reports.

"Both Medusa developers and affiliates—referred to as ‘Medusa actors’ in this advisory—employ a double extortion model, where they encrypt victim data and threaten to publicly release exfiltrated data if a ransom is not paid," officials said in its warning.

Medusa operates as ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS). This allows cybercriminals to rent the software for attacks, often entering systems through phishing emails or unpatched software.

One victim was extorted three times, the FBI reports.

“The ransom note demands victims make contact within 48 hours via either a Tor browser-based live chat, or via Tox, an end-to-end encrypted instant-messaging platform,” the agencies wrote. “If the victim does not respond to the ransom note, Medusa actors will reach out to them directly by phone or email.

FBI Offers Tips

The FBI issued the following tips to protect yourself from this new ransomware, including:

Protect all accounts with passwords

Make passwords long

Change passwords often

Multifactor authentication should be in place

