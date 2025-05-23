A Hudson Valley man is under FBI investigation after disturbing online posts targeting two of the world’s most powerful men.

A Hudson Valley man is accused of making treats toward President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. An unsealed affidavit shows that the FBI has the attention of an Ulster County man.

Ulster County, New York Man Accused Of Making Threats Towards Donald Trump

UK Prime Minister Meets With President Trump In Washington Getty Images loading...

Authorities say 50-year-old Brian Tate of High Falls posted on social media under the name James Tate, and mentioned owning a high-powered rifle to carry out threats against Trump.

Tate is accused of making several posts referencing owning a .270 rifle that he said he would use to carry out threats against Trump.

Threats Also Made Towards Elon Musk

Elon Musk Joins President Trump For Signing Executive Orders In The Oval Office Getty Images loading...

Officials also allege he made threatening posts towards Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

According to CBS, Tate "declared war back" on Musk in one post about an article regarding Musk's thoughts on Social Security.

CBS adds he later wrote about Musk adding "270 in the back of ear from 300 yards."

The FBI searched his residence because of concerns that he may have illegal guns and to see if any digital evidence could be found on his devices.

The investigation is ongoing.

Keep Reading:

