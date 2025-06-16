A Hudson Valley resident with a prior DWI is accused of driving drunk and killing a four-year-old while injuring other children a few hours before Father's Day.

The Spring Valley Police Department rushed to Old Nyack Turnpike for a report of a pedestrian vs vehicle crash on Saturday around 9:30 p.m.

Multiple People Hit By Car In Rockland County, New York

Google Google loading...

Arriving officers learned multiple people were hit by a car as they were walking on the sidewalk after leaving Kennedy Park, located at 142 Old Nyack Turnpike.

After the accident, the car became disabled, and the driver was trapped inside.

4-Year-old Killed, Other Children Injured

Google Google loading...

A two-year-old boy, a four-year-old girl, a five-year-old, and a 31-year-old man were all rushed to the hospital.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The four-year-old and 31-year-old had physical life-threatening injuries, the two-year-old had physical injuries, while the five-year-old had "serious physical injuries."

All four were taken to Westchester Medical Center.

The four-year-old died from her injuries four hours later at the hospital, despite life-saving efforts.

Daughter Of Hudson Valley Politician Killed

villagespringvalley.org villagespringvalley.org loading...

Police haven't released the names of the victims. However, New York Sen. Bill Weber identified the victim as Goldy, a daughter of Spring Valley Village Trustee Yisroel Eisenbach.

"My heart breaks for Trustee Eisenbach and his wife on the tragic loss of their 4-year-old daughter, Goldy, who was killed by a drunk driver. Drunk driving is a plague on our society and must be confronted, but today, we mourn. 💔," Weber tweeted.

Eisenbach responded to that tweet on Father's Day.

"Thank you, Senator. Please enjoy Father's Day with your kids today (and every day) while we have them," he wrote.

Suspected Drunk Driver Arrested

The driver, 41-year-old Axel Lopez-Santiago of Spring Valley, was also injured and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Drunk Driving Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Police allege he was driving drunk. He was charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide with a Previous DWI Conviction; Aggravated Vehicular Homicide Causing the Death of One Person and Serious Physical Injury of at Least One Other; Vehicular Assault in the first degree; Reckless Driving; and Driving While Intoxicated.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Lopez-Santiago is behind bars on $750,000 bail.

LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York

LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in New York. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The 10 Tiniest Counties in Upstate New York By Size

The 10 Tiniest Counties in Upstate New York By Size! New York State is big, wide, vast, and beautiful. This gallery looks at the smallest of Upstate New York's counties.

Remembering that there are 62 counties in the Empire State, the very smallest ones are the boroughs of New York City, where their size can be counted in blocks an neighborhoods. But in the counties of Upstate NY we see a wide variety of land sizes.

This gallery looks at the ten smallest, but just step back a moment and put it all in perspective. Yes, these are small ones, but we also have some counties in Upstate NY that are gargantuan in size.

This is a fun piece of trivia. The smallest state in the United States (by land) is Rhode Island with just 1,214 square miles to it. And...there are 18 counties in Upstate NY that are largest than that whole state!

Do you live in one of the smallest counties in our state? Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Best counties to live in New York