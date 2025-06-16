Father’s Day Begins With Tragedy In Hudson Valley, New York
A Hudson Valley resident with a prior DWI is accused of driving drunk and killing a four-year-old while injuring other children a few hours before Father's Day.
The Spring Valley Police Department rushed to Old Nyack Turnpike for a report of a pedestrian vs vehicle crash on Saturday around 9:30 p.m.
Multiple People Hit By Car In Rockland County, New York
Arriving officers learned multiple people were hit by a car as they were walking on the sidewalk after leaving Kennedy Park, located at 142 Old Nyack Turnpike.
After the accident, the car became disabled, and the driver was trapped inside.
4-Year-old Killed, Other Children Injured
A two-year-old boy, a four-year-old girl, a five-year-old, and a 31-year-old man were all rushed to the hospital.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
The four-year-old and 31-year-old had physical life-threatening injuries, the two-year-old had physical injuries, while the five-year-old had "serious physical injuries."
All four were taken to Westchester Medical Center.
The four-year-old died from her injuries four hours later at the hospital, despite life-saving efforts.
Daughter Of Hudson Valley Politician Killed
Police haven't released the names of the victims. However, New York Sen. Bill Weber identified the victim as Goldy, a daughter of Spring Valley Village Trustee Yisroel Eisenbach.
"My heart breaks for Trustee Eisenbach and his wife on the tragic loss of their 4-year-old daughter, Goldy, who was killed by a drunk driver. Drunk driving is a plague on our society and must be confronted, but today, we mourn. 💔," Weber tweeted.
Eisenbach responded to that tweet on Father's Day.
"Thank you, Senator. Please enjoy Father's Day with your kids today (and every day) while we have them," he wrote.
Suspected Drunk Driver Arrested
The driver, 41-year-old Axel Lopez-Santiago of Spring Valley, was also injured and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.
Read More: Giant Gas Station Operator In New York Closing 1,000 Locations
Police allege he was driving drunk. He was charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide with a Previous DWI Conviction; Aggravated Vehicular Homicide Causing the Death of One Person and Serious Physical Injury of at Least One Other; Vehicular Assault in the first degree; Reckless Driving; and Driving While Intoxicated.
Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State
Lopez-Santiago is behind bars on $750,000 bail.
LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York
LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker
The 10 Tiniest Counties in Upstate New York By Size
The 10 Tiniest Counties in Upstate New York By Size!
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
Best counties to live in New York
Best counties to live in New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker