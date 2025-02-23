Fatal Tractor Trailer Crash On “Most Feared” Upstate New York Road

New York State Police continue to investigate a gruesome fatal accident on one of the most feared roads in America.

On Thursday, Hudson Valley Post learned New York State dominated a list of the most feared roads in America.

The Most Feared Roads In New York State

Four New York roads were in the top 15 of the most feared roads, including:

Fatal Accident On New York State Thruway Under Investigation

Also on Thursday, New York State Police confirmed a fatal accident between a truck and tractor-trailer on the New York State Thruway in Herkimer County.

New York State Police responded to I-90 westbound at milepost maker 219.3 in the town of German Flatts, for a personal injury accident on Thursday around 9:20 a.m.

According to New York State Police, a 2019 Ford F150 pickup truck heading east in the westbound lane of I-90 hit a 2025 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling west.

Herkimer, New York Man Killed, Father Injured

The driver of the truck, 55-year-old Stephen J. Smith from Herkimer, New York was pronounced dead on the scene.

Smith's father, 76-year-old Theodore E. Smith age 76, from Herkimer, a front passenger seat, sustained minor injuries and signed off on any further medical attention.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn't injured.

