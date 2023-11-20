Upstate New York Man Killed in Crash With Tow Truck In HV
Tragic news in the Hudson Valley as police investigated a fatal accident over the weekend.
Police in Orange County confirmed the investigation into a fatal accident.
Fatal Car Crash – Port Jervis, New York
On November 18, around 10 a.m., Port Jervis City Police officers responded to a motor vehicle accident occurring on Park Avenue in the City of Port Jervis.
Police report a passenger car was driving west on Park Avenue but crossed the center double yellow line and struck a large flatbed tow truck that was driving in the opposite direction.
The driver, a 34-year-old man from Glen Spey, was found with very serious physical injuries and trapped inside his car.
Glen Spey, Sullivan County, New York Man Killed In Orange County Crash
The unnamed Sullivan County man was extricated from the vehicle by the Port Jervis Fire Department and was transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital by Port Jervis EMS.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
"Police are withholding the name of the deceased for family notifications," Port Jervis Police Chief William J. Worden stated in a press release.
The driver of the tow truck was also transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital where he was treated and released.
The accident is currently under investigation by the City of Port Jervis Police Department detective unit.