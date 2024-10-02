Farmer’s Almanac Issues First Frost Dates For New York State

The calendar has officially turned to October, and that means New Yorkers must prepare for frost.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac frost can be very destructive to your home.

First Frost Dates Across New York State

Over the summer, Hudson Valley Post looked into the dates many hometowns in New York State typically experience the first frost of 2024.

For many, I'm sure frost wasn't on your mind. But now, many hometowns are just days away from dealing with frost.

We looked up the most populated zip codes and cities across the state.

First Frost Dates Across New York State

If your hometown isn't listed above, you can determine the first frost in your area by a nearby city.

"Frost dates are only an estimate based on historical climate data and are not set in stone," the Old Farmer's Almanac says "The probability of a frost before the fall frost date is 30%, which means that there is still a chance of frost occurring before or after the given dates!"

How Frost Impacts Your Plants

Officials note frost will damage your plants when there is a:

Light freeze: 29° to 32°F: tender plants are killed.

Moderate freeze: 25° to 28°F: widely destructive to most vegetation.

Severe freeze: 24°F: and colder—heavy damage to most garden plants.

Not to give you more bad news, but after frost comes snow.

Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

Hudson Valley Post also looked up the most populated zip codes and cities across the state. If your hometown isn't listed, you can determine the first snowfall in your area by a nearby city.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

