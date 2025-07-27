Old Farmer’s Almanac Drops Stunning Fall News For New York

The Old Farmer’s Almanac just released its Fall 2025 forecast and New York won’t be following most of the country.

As I write this, on Thursday, July 24, the Hudson Valley is under a heat advisory.

Heat Advisory Issued For Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

Temperatures are expected to be near 90 on Thursday with "feel-like" temperatures nearing 100 degrees. The extreme heat is expected to continue Friday and Saturday, then a brief break and rain on Sunday, followed by more warm weather next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Relief from this heat may be coming, eventually.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac Releases Fall Predictions For New York State

Canva Canva loading...

The Old Farmer’s Almanac just released its Fall 2025 Weather Predictions. The weather experts believe most of the country will deal with a warmer-than-normal Fall.

However, that's not the case for New Yorkers.

Cooler Than Average Fall For New York State

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, "the Northeast" is expected to have a "cooler-than-average" Fall.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac The Old Farmer’s Almanac loading...

"Expect cooler and drier conditions than usual," The Old Farmer’s Almanac states about its Northeast regional forecast.

September's average temp is predicted to be 59 degrees, 2 degrees below normal. October should bring average temperatures of 46 degrees, three degrees below average.

In terms of rain, "below-average rainfall" is expected for the northeast.

"Look for scattered showers, brief warm spells, and overall chilly weather," The Old Farmer’s Almanac adds.

The cooler and drier than normal weather "could translate to some pretty foliage in the Northeastern region," officials say.

These Are Now The 15 Best Places To Live In New York

Top 5 Places to See Fall Foliage in New York State

Top 5 Places to See Fall Foliage in New York State The must-visit areas to see fall foliage next month in New York.

Upstate New York Fall Foliage Trains