Old Farmer’s Almanac Drops Stunning Fall News For New York
The Old Farmer’s Almanac just released its Fall 2025 forecast and New York won’t be following most of the country.
As I write this, on Thursday, July 24, the Hudson Valley is under a heat advisory.
Heat Advisory Issued For Hudson Valley
Temperatures are expected to be near 90 on Thursday with "feel-like" temperatures nearing 100 degrees. The extreme heat is expected to continue Friday and Saturday, then a brief break and rain on Sunday, followed by more warm weather next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
Relief from this heat may be coming, eventually.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac Releases Fall Predictions For New York State
The Old Farmer’s Almanac just released its Fall 2025 Weather Predictions. The weather experts believe most of the country will deal with a warmer-than-normal Fall.
However, that's not the case for New Yorkers.
Cooler Than Average Fall For New York State
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, "the Northeast" is expected to have a "cooler-than-average" Fall.
"Expect cooler and drier conditions than usual," The Old Farmer’s Almanac states about its Northeast regional forecast.
September's average temp is predicted to be 59 degrees, 2 degrees below normal. October should bring average temperatures of 46 degrees, three degrees below average.
In terms of rain, "below-average rainfall" is expected for the northeast.
"Look for scattered showers, brief warm spells, and overall chilly weather," The Old Farmer’s Almanac adds.
The cooler and drier than normal weather "could translate to some pretty foliage in the Northeastern region," officials say.