Fall Allergies In New York Are Longer, Harder, And More Severe

Fall allergies are affecting New York more severely than ever, with climate change extending the season and exacerbating symptoms for millions.

Fall Allergy Season Is Beginning

Fall allergies are caused by various allergens that become more abundant during the autumn season, including:

Ragweed pollen

Mold spores

Dust mites

Tree pollen

Pet dander

Smoke

Climate Change Is Making Fall Allergies Worse

According to the New York Times, fall allergies are "real" and "they're getting worse."

Experts tell the New York Times that climate change is making the allergy season "longer and more intense."

Symptoms of fall allergies include:

Sneezing

Runny or stuffy nose

Itchy eyes

Post-nasal drip

Coughing

Fatigue

What You Can Do To Help With Fall Allergies In New York

Experts say now is a good time to dust and vacuum your home, especially in the bedroom. This can help ease allergy symptoms.

It's also a good idea to wash your bedding more frequently, consider using dust mite covers, and change the air filters in your furnace before turning on the heat.

If you are dealing with nasal congestion, nasal sprays are recommended.

