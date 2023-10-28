Fake Fall May Lead To Halloween Snow For Parts Of New York, Hudson Valley
Bizarre weather in the Hudson Valley is expected to drastically change.
From frost to summer to snow?
Fake Fall Arrives In The Hudson Valley After Frost Advisory
Earlier this week, Monday into Tuesday, most of the Hudson Valley was under a Frost advisory and some parts of the region experienced their first frost of the season.
The frost was followed by a number of beautiful days. Temperatures were around record-setting territory with highs in the mid to high 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.
Parts of the Hudson Valley could see 80 degrees on Friday and Saturday.
Drastic Weather Change
The National Weather Service predicts a high of 81 degrees in Newburgh on Friday and 79 degrees on Saturday.
But temps will drop over 20 degrees from Saturday into Sunday. The current high for Sunday in Newburgh is in the 50s.
Halloween Rain
It may rain across the Hudson Valley on Tuesday, Halloween.
The National Weather Service reports there's a 30 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m. on Tuesday and a 40 percent chance of rain Tuesday evening.
However, weather experts think a high-pressure system will keep it "dry" during trick-or-treat time on Tuesday evening.
Surprise Snow For Hudson Valley?
First Due Weather from The Compound, a Facebook group of "Winter Weather Enthusiast(s)" based in Orange County, warns Orange County and other parts of New York State may see "snow" late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
"A wave of Low pressure may develop late Tuesday night and provide periods of rain and snow beginning late Tuesday night and persisting through Wednesday," First Due Weather from The Compound wrote on Facebook. "There are a couple scenarios on the table suggesting the potential for a Trace to a couple inches of snowfall for Orange County, early Wednesday."
Chance Of Snow For Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, Sullivan, Albany, Saratoga, Rensselaer, Greene and Columbia Counties
Hudson Valley Post looked up other weather reports and other meteorologists agree many New York State residents may see snow on Wednesday.
The Nation Weather Service reports there's "a chance of rain and snow showers" for parts of Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, Sullivan, Albany, Saratoga, Rensselaer, Greene and Columbia counties.
The Weather Channel also has the word "snow" or "snow showers" in its forecast for Wednesday for Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, Sullivan, Albany, Saratoga, Rensselaer, Greene and Columbia counties.
Snow For Upstate, Central, Western New York
Fox Weather reports "Western New York could also see lake-effect snow."