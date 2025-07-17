Millions At Risk: Exploding Bottle Sold In New York Stores

The lids of nearly a million water bottles can explode, causing permanent eye injuries. Here's what every New Yorker needs to know.

Walmart is recalling nearly 1 million water bottles.

Walmart Recalls "Exploding" Water Bottles Sold In New York

Walmart is recalling approximately 850,000 Ozark Trail water bottles due to safety concerns, as they have been reported to explode, potentially causing serious injuries.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

This recall involves Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles sold with model number 83-662 on the product packaging. The stainless-steel bottles are silver with a black one-piece screwcap lid. They measure 4.41 x 4.41 x 11.5 inches and there is an Ozark Trail logo embedded on the side of the bottle. The model number does not appear on the product.

These water bottles have been sold at Walmart across New York and across the country since 2017.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and contact Walmart for a full refund. Consumers can bring the bottle to their nearest Walmart store for a refund," the CPSC states in it's recall notice.

Lid Can Forcefully Eject, Cause Blindness

Officials say the lids of these water bottles can "forcefully" eject, posing serious impact and laceration hazards. Walmart has learned of at least three people who were hit in the face by the bottle's lid, after it forcefully ejected.

"The lid can forcefully eject, posing serious impact and laceration hazards, when a consumer attempts to open the capped bottles after food, carbonated beverages or perishable beverages, such as juice or milk, are stored inside over time," the CSPC states.

Two people "suffered permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye," officials say.

