Trump Promises $2,000 For New Yorkers—But There’s A Catch

President Trump says $2,000 is coming to most New Yorkers, but experts say the math doesn’t add up. Here’s how much it could actually cost taxpayers.

This week, President Donald Trump once again announced he plans to send Americans $2,000 thanks to the money America has made through tariffs on other countries.

Trump Plans To Send $2,000 To Many In New York

Igor Omilaev on Unsplash Igor Omilaev on Unsplash loading...

Trump didn't announce how the money would be sent out, but said all, besides the rich, would receive $2,000 thanks to his tariffs.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social. “A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone."

How Is Trump Going To Pay For This?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Economists and lawmakers are questioning whether any of this adds up.

Following our article about the potential money, US News reached out to Hudson Valley Post, telling us that Trump's "$2,000 Tariff ‘Dividend’ Idea Has Some Holes."

Analysts say even a conservative payout could cost $300 billion or more.

Billionaire investor John Arnold estimates that giving $2,000 to almost every adult would cost around half a trillion dollars.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The federal government collected $195 billion in customs duties last year, according to the Treasury Department.

According to The Budget Lab at Yale University, Trump’s tariffs could generate an average of $260 billion annually through 2035.

Trump’s Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, also seemed unsure as to how the money would be delivered to Americans.

He said the “dividend” could take “lots of forms,” possibly referring to tax breaks.

Keep Reading:

How Donald Trump Plans To 'Straighten New York Out'

How Donald Trump Plans To 'Straighten New York Out'

States Most Impacted by Trump Tariffs

States Most Impacted by Trump Tariffs Believe it or not--Idaho is #1 and it isn't a good thing! Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least