Exotic Meat Illegally Sold In New York State, Store Charged
Authorities from New York State went "undercover" and found exotic meat illegally for sale inside a specialty meat shop.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the unlawful sale of crocodile meat in its latest "Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol."
The most recent report also highlighted that forest rangers responded to six snake complaints in Upstate New York.
The DEC responded to six separate snake complaints in one county. Snakes "mating" were found near one home. CLICK HERE to find out more.
Now on to the crocodile meat that was "unlawfully offered for sale."
Unlawful Sale of Crocodile Meat: New York County
The DEC recently acted on a tip from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and responded to a specialty shop in Lower Manhattan.
YIKES: Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
ECOs Ableson and Keegan also teamed up with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) to investigate the alleged unlawful sale of crocodile meat from the unnamed specialty shop.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
New York City Shop Charged For Selling Illegal Crocodile Meat
At the shop "undercover officers" located "dried crocodile meat" for sale and "confirmed the meat was being sold without the proper permits," according to the DEC.
Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures
"Special permits" are required in New York to sell alligator, crocodile, and caiman products, according to the DEC.
I've personally never heard of anyone eating crocodile meat before. Turns out, some people enjoy it because it's known to be a "healthy alternative" to chicken or fish.
Authorities seized the crocodile meat and charged the store with a misdemeanor for unlawfully selling crocodile meat for sale.
The store faces a fine of up to $5,000.
Illegally Imported Meat Products Found In New York
Illegally Imported Meat Products Found In New York
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
16 of the Best Meat Markets, Butcher Shops, and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
16 of the Best Meat Markets, Butcher Shops, and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
Keep Reading: