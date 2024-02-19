Exhausting Search For Missing Hudson Valley Girl Moves To Upstate New York
The search for a missing Hudson Valley girl is shifting to Upstate New York. Can you help?
Police from Erie County, New York took to social media in hopes residents can help them find a missing girl from Dutchess County, New York
Poughkeepsie, New York Disappears Before Valentine's Day
Tatierr Gunn was reported missing by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
"Tatierr is a missing child." She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black crop top, black and white tie-dye sweatpants and tan boots," the New York State Missing Persons Clearing states in her missing child notice.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Police describe the 13-year-old from Poughkpeeise as a 5'2" 129-pound black girl with black hair and brown eyes.
Missing Dutchess County Girl Might Be in Erie County, Buffalo, New York
Officials believe she may have traveled to Erie County with her mother.
"Tatierr may have traveled to Buffalo with her mother, Shyasia Knighton," the New York State Missing Persons Clearing adds in her missing child notice.
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
Officials didn't state the child's relationship with her mother. Anyone with information can call the New York State Missing Persons Clearing at 1-800-346-3543.
About 20 kids who went missing from across the Empire State around the holidays remain missing. Have you seen any of these missing children? See the full list below"