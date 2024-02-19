Exhausting Search For Missing Hudson Valley Girl Moves To Upstate New York

The search for a missing Hudson Valley girl is shifting to Upstate New York. Can you help?

Police from Erie County, New York took to social media in hopes residents can help them find a missing girl from Dutchess County, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York Disappears Before Valentine's Day

New York State Missing Persons Clearing/Erie County Sheriff's Office

Tatierr Gunn was reported missing by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

"Tatierr is a missing child." She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black crop top, black and white tie-dye sweatpants and tan boots," the New York State Missing Persons Clearing states in her missing child notice.

Police describe the 13-year-old from Poughkpeeise as a 5'2" 129-pound black girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Missing Dutchess County Girl Might Be in Erie County, Buffalo, New York

Officials believe she may have traveled to Erie County with her mother.

"Tatierr may have traveled to Buffalo with her mother, Shyasia Knighton," the New York State Missing Persons Clearing adds in her missing child notice.

Officials didn't state the child's relationship with her mother. Anyone with information can call the New York State Missing Persons Clearing at 1-800-346-3543.

About 20 kids who went missing from across the Empire State around the holidays remain missing. Have you seen any of these missing children? See the full list below"

