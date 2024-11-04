“Everyone Wants To Move” To The ‘Ugliest’ Place In New York

Turns out more people are moving to the "ugliest" place in New York than any other hometown in the Empire State.

A lot Travel named "The Ugliest Cities in Each State."

Albany, Is New York's Ugliest City

According to the publication, the state capital, Albany, was named New York's "ugliest" city" in New York. I've worked in Albany and would often marvel at its beauty, so this poll really surprised me!

Below are reasons why.

The 'Ugliest' Hometown in New York Is...

The website notes while the places on the list "may be great places to live, these cities won't be winning beauty contests anytime soon!"

Either New Yorkers don't agree or don't care about Albany's beauty, because "everyone wants to move" to the Artesian City.

"Everyone Wants To Move" To Albany, New York

That's according to moveBuddha, which determined The Top City Everyone Wants to Move to in Every State in 2024.

According to moveBuddha, the "in-to-out ratio" for Albany is 1.24. The medium home price is $280,732.

The website used the moveBuddha Moving Cost Calculator to find out where people are planning to move to this year, but looking up searches made from July 2023 to March 2024 with a “planned move date” at any point in 2024.

Below are more reasons why we don't think Albany is the ugliest place to live in New York.

