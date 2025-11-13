Missing Elderly Man Found Trapped In Upstate New York Swamp
A 77-year-old vanished while hunting in Upstate New York. Here’s what happened next.
Officials from the New York State DEC rescued an elderly man who got stuck in a swamp.
Wilderness Search In Upstate New York
On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance from an Environmental Conservation Police Officer to join a search for a missing hunter.
The unnamed 77-year-old got turned around in a swamp and called 911 for assistance, but the phone died during the call.
Shortly after, a heat source was found with the help of a drone from the Oswego County Sherriff’s Department.
That heat source turned out to be the missing hunter.
Rangers found the hunter and walked the 77-year-old out out of the area.
Wilderness Rescue in Ulster County
The day before, the DEC helped rescue an injured hiker on Phoenicia-Mt. Tobias Wild Forest.
Rangers soon found a 57-year-old from Stony Point with a leg injury. Rangers stabilized the injured leg with a splint and provided layers of clothing to the shivering 57-year-old.
After a fire was started to warm up the 57-year-old Rangers used a wheeled litter to move the patient across Warner Creek and helped the patient into an ambulance
