Early March Could Be “Snowiest” Part Of Winter In New York State
Despite a warm final week of February, weather experts say winter is far from over in New York State.
This week, Hudson Valley residents are told they can ditch their winter coats.
Hudson Valley Residents Can Trade Winter Coat For T-Shirt Or Hoodie
All this work week temps across the Hudson Valley will be in the mid-40s with multiple days of weather in the 50s!
Thanks to that, Hudson Valley Weather expert Ben Noll says
You might be able to trade your winter coat for a hoodie or T-Shirt
Cold Returns In March
March officially arrives on Saturday. By Sunday, winter weather will return.
The high on Sunday will be in the low to mid-30s, meaning if you ditch your winter coat, make sure it's easily accessible because you'll need it next week.
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
Snowy March For New York State?
When the Old Farmer's Almanac released its 2024-2025 Winter Weather Forecasts they predicted "plenty of snow" for the Northeast and New York State.
In its Winter forecast The Old Farmer’s Almanac believed the "snowiest periods" in New York State will be in "early December, mid-February, and early March."
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
So, if you think winter is over in New York State, just know that weather experts say early March could bring more snow than most of this winter.
