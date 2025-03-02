Drunk Upstate New York Woman Arrested After Hitting Deer In Brand-New Car

An alleged drunk woman was arrested after she drove into a deer and a pole with a brand-new car.

New York State Police reported a woman was arrested for alleged drunk driving after hitting a deer.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, New York State Police from Batavia arrested a 44-year-old woman from Churchville, New York

Churchville, New York Woman Accused Of Drunk Driving

Canva Canva loading...

The 44-year-old woman was charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC above 0.08 and other undisclosed vehicle and traffic infractions. She was placed under arrest after failing many Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and taken to police headquarters in Batavia, police say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

She also refused to give a chemical test, according to New York State Police

Upstate New York Woman arrested for DWI after collision with a deer and utility pole

Google Google loading...

Police responded at 2:22 a.m. to Townline Road in the town of Byron for a car-deer collision. Troopers learned that a 2025 Chevrolet was traveling on Townline Road when a deer entered the road.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

The woman driving the new Chevy hit the deer and then drove off the road hitting a nearby utility pole.

canva canva loading...

Police didn't report the deer's condition or release if the woman suffered any injuries.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

While interviewing the driver, police alleged that "an odor of alcoholic beverage was present."

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

The woman was issued traffic tickets returnable to the town of Byron Court for a later date in April 2025.

We Found the 13 Drunkest Counties in New York

We Found the 13 Drunkest Counties in New York These findings were the result of data pulled from County Health Rankings for 2021. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

See New York State's 10 Drunkest Counties For 2024

See New York State's 10 Drunkest Counties For 2024 According to County Health Rankings and Roadmaps , in 2024 the counties listed below have the highest rates of excessive alcohol consumption among adults in the state of New York. What is excessive drinking? The CDC defines it as binge drinking (4 or more drinks at a time for a woman/5 or more for a man) and heavy drinking (8 or drinks per week for women/15 or more for men). The percentage below reflects the segment of a county's population that reports excessive alcohol consumption in a 30 day period. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff