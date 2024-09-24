Drunk Upstate New York Man With 3 Shotguns Guns Planned To Kill In Hudson Valley, SP

Police allege a drunk man was driving to the Hudson Valley with three shotguns with the "intent to murder."

New York State Police responded to a Columbia County 911 broadcast for a man allegedly traveling through Columbia County "with the intent to murder."

Attempted Murder Arrest On Route 9 In Columbia County, New York

New York State Police allege that 41-year-old Andrew J. Case of West Seneca, New York was traveling to the lower Hudson Valley with a plan to kill his "estranged wife’s romantic partner."

Case was found and arrested on Route 9 in the Town of Greenport, New York.

Case was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, a class B felony, attempted assault in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, both class C felonies and DWI, an an unclassified misdemeanor.

New York State Police: Drunk Man Found With 3 Shotguns, Heading To Westchester County, New York

Police allege that Case was drunk at the time of his arrest. Troopers found three shotguns in his car, officials say.

"(The) investigation determined he was en route to Westchester County with three shotguns," Troop K Public Information Officer: Trooper Aaron J. Hicks told Hudson Valley Post.

Case was arraigned in the town of Claverack Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.

