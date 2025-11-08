Urgent Drought Alert Change Just Announced In New York

New York just got a major drought alert update. It impacts nearly the entire state. See what officials are urging residents to do.

The New York State DEC is updating drought alerts issued for most of New York State.

21 Counties Moved From Drought Warning To Drought Watch

Thanks to several weeks of consistent rainfall and improving levels of streamflow and groundwater, 21 counties have been moved from a Drought Warning to Drought Watch.

Those counties are Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Clinton, Erie, Essex, Franklin, Genesee, Hamilton, northern Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Steuben, Warren, and Wayne.

“Thankfully, rain is providing communities across the state with some needed relief, DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. “While recent rainfall improved dry conditions for many counties in New York, drought watch remains in effect for much of the State and New Yorkers are asked to continue water conservation efforts.

56 Counties In New York Under Drought Watch

Almost all of the Hudson Valley remains under a drought watch.

There are now 56 counties in drought watch across New York State.

Under a drought watch, there are no statewide mandatory water use restrictions in place, but residents are strongly encouraged to voluntarily conserve water.

New Yorkers in the 56 counties are urged to continue conserving water.

