Drinking Advice Issued For 20 Million In New York State

More health advisories are in place across the Empire State.

A Heat Advisory remains in place for most of New York State.

Heat Advisory Remains In Place In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

The Heat Advisory is in place until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

"A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time," the National Weather Service states.

Officials say that heat index values of 94 to 104 degrees are expected on Wednesday across New York State.

Drink Plenty Of Fluids, Stay In A.C.

rawintanpin rawintanpin loading...

Heat is the top weather-related killer in the United States. To avoid health risks the National Weather Service reminds New Yorkers to "drink plenty of fluids."

According to the latest census data, 19.7 million people live in New York State.

Officials also recommend "checking on relatives and neighbors," "stay out of the sun," and "stay in an air-conditioned room."

Tips To Say Safe During a Heat Wave In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

The National Weather Service also recommends these tips to stay safe during this heat wave.

Tips To Say Safe During a Heat Wave In New York State The National Weather Service says to follow these tips to stay safe during a heat wave.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

"Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures," the National Weather Service states.

Heat Disorders To Watch For In New York

Canva Canva loading...

Because extreme heat is such a killer, the National Weather Service released information about the different heat disorders and how to treat them.

Delays in treatment can be fatal, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat Disorders To Watch For In New York State

"Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. If you don't have home air conditioning, continue to seek out cool spaces each day as long as it remains hot, and for a few days after if your home is still hot. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors," the NWS adds in its updated Heat Advisory.

Air Quality Health Advisory For Hudson Valley, New York City

An Air Quality Health Advisory has been issued for the Hudson Valley and New York City for the second straight day.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The advisory is effective from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday.

"The pollutant of concern is Ozone," the DEC states in its advisory.

4 Cheap Ways In New York To Stay Cool In The Heat

4 Cheap Ways To Stay Cool In The Heat Need a couple of cheap ideas to stay cool this summer? Well, here you go. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

12 Unusual Ways To Stay Cool on the Extremely Hot Days In New York

12 Unusual Ways To Stay Cool on the Extremely Hot Days Every summer, it is bound to happen. A heat wave will show up and we will all feel like we are melting. Ice cream won't even stay solid long enough to eat it, it is THAT hot out! If you are looking for a few ways to stay cool, this list might help. But I'll warn you, a few of these ideas are a bit unusual.

If you'd like to dig more into a few of these tips, you can find more info at the CBC.ca website here. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio

Keep Reading:

10 Ways to Help Your AC Help You Stay Cool This Summer In New York