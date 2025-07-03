Dream Hike Ends In Death For Father, Daughter From New York
A Hudson Valley father and daughter were checking off a dream hike in Maine. Now their cause of death is confirmed.
We now know the cause of death for a father and daughter from the Hudson Valley who died during a bucket list trip.
Hudson Valley Father/Daughter Die Hiking In Maine
Tim Keiderling, 58, and his daughter, 28-year-old Esther Keiderling, went missing in early June while hiking Mount Katahdin in Maine.
Both are from Ulster County.
Katahdin means "Great Mountain."
Mount Katahdin, at 5,269 feet, is the highest mountain in Maine.
Crews spent almost three days searching for the Kiederlings before finding their bodies.
Tim's body was found by a Maine Warden Service K9 on the Tableland, near the summit of Katahdin.
Search teams found Esther's body about one thousand feet from where the remains of her father were found the next day.
Autopsy Reveals Father's Cause Of Death
An autopsy revealed Tim's cause of death this week as hypothermia. Maine's medical examiner is ruling the death accidental, WMTW reports.
Officials previously said Ester died from blunt force trauma. It's believed she slid downhill off the trail and smashed into boulders.
Family members say hiking Maine’s Great Mountain was a bucket list item for Tim and Esther.
The National Weather Service believes the Keiderlings likely dealt with snow, strong winds, and freezing temperatures during their climb.
