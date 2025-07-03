Dream Hike Ends In Death For Father, Daughter From New York

A Hudson Valley father and daughter were checking off a dream hike in Maine. Now their cause of death is confirmed.

We now know the cause of death for a father and daughter from the Hudson Valley who died during a bucket list trip.

Hudson Valley Father/Daughter Die Hiking In Maine

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife loading...

Tim Keiderling, 58, and his daughter, 28-year-old Esther Keiderling, went missing in early June while hiking Mount Katahdin in Maine.

Both are from Ulster County.

Katahdin means "Great Mountain."

Mount Katahdin, at 5,269 feet, is the highest mountain in Maine.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife loading...

Crews spent almost three days searching for the Kiederlings before finding their bodies.

Tim's body was found by a Maine Warden Service K9 on the Tableland, near the summit of Katahdin.

Search teams found Esther's body about one thousand feet from where the remains of her father were found the next day.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

Autopsy Reveals Father's Cause Of Death

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife loading...

An autopsy revealed Tim's cause of death this week as hypothermia. Maine's medical examiner is ruling the death accidental, WMTW reports.

Officials previously said Ester died from blunt force trauma. It's believed she slid downhill off the trail and smashed into boulders.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Family members say hiking Maine’s Great Mountain was a bucket list item for Tim and Esther.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife loading...

The National Weather Service believes the Keiderlings likely dealt with snow, strong winds, and freezing temperatures during their climb.

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York Each of these twelve individuals is missing from Upstate New York and is considered to be a vulnerable adult. If you know anything about any of them, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearninghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young