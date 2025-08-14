Why “Dog Vomit Slime” Is Suddenly Appearing Across New York

Have you seen this weird, yellow blob on your lawn? You're not alone. This slimy stuff is popping up all over New York. Here's what it is and why it's here.

What some call "dog vomit slime" is appearing on lawns across New York.

What Is "Dog Vomit Slime"

"Dog vomit slime" is really called Fuligo septica. It's a type of slime mold that typically appears as a bright yellow, gelatinous blob.

It can also appear orange, brown, or sometimes crusty and powdery when it dries out.

Why Is It Appearing In New York?

Experts say it's appearing on lawns in New York State this summer because of the hot and humid weather we've been getting. The hot and humid weather creates ideal conditions for the mold to grow.

It typically appears on lawns and mulch.

Generally Harmless

While it might look disgusting, officials say it's harmless. It doesn't hurt people, pets or plants and can actually turn organic matter into soil.

If you see it near your home, you can leave it alone, because it will disappear on its own. It's also ok to remove it. You can remove it with a rake or shovel, scoping it up.

