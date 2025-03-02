Dog Killed, Puppy Abandoned in Disturbing Upstate New York Case

A disturbing case has shocked the community.

On Thursday, the New York State DEC confirmed an investigation into a dead dog.

Animal Abuse Investigation – Jefferson County

Back on Jan. 30, Environmental Crimes Investigator Jackson responded to a call from a concerned resident who reported finding the carcass of an animal near Skinner Road in the town of Ellisburg.

The caller believed the dead animal was a coyote. However, the arriving investigator determined it was a pet dog that was shot.

The very next day Investigator Jackson found a small black and white puppy near where the dead dog was found.

The investigator then determined both dogs belonged to the same person.

According to the DEC, the dog's owner was traveling through Jefferson County to either abandon the dogs or leave them with a friend.

During the drive, the older go jumped into its owners lap, causing the the man to drive into a guard rail.

Man Kills Dog Out Of Angry In Upstate New York

Out of "anger" for leading to the accident, the man "shot and killed" the older dog, the DEC reports.

The unnamed man was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, as well as aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm over a public highway, and abandonment of animals, all misdemeanors.

The unnamed man was arraigned in Jefferson County Criminal Appearance Court and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail until a future court date in March.

Puppy Saved

Investigator Jackson managed to rescue the puppy wandering in the area, safely transporting it to the Jefferson County Animal Control office for a check-up and eventual rehoming.

