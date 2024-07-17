Do Not Eat: All Told To ‘Double Bag’ Meat Sold In New York

A number of chicken and beef products were illegally shipped to stores across New York

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert that impacts New Yorkers.

FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ineligible Meat and Poultry Products Illegally Imported from the Philippines To New York State

The public health alert concerns ready-to-eat meat and poultry products "that were illegally imported from the Philippines," officials say.

"The Philippines is a country not eligible to export meat and poultry products to the United States. FSIS is continuing to investigate how these products entered the country," the FSIS states.

Products To Watch Out For In New York State

Below are photos of the "products are subject to the public health alert, regardless of the product date."

Shipped To New York State

The meat was shipped to restaurant and retail locations in New York State as well as, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia, according to the FSIS.

"The problem was discovered when FSIS was performing routine surveillance activities at a retailer and found meat and poultry products from the Philippines that are not eligible to be exported to the U.S.," the FSIS states. "The products subject to the public health alert do not bear any producing establishment information."

As of this writing, the products have had no "adverse reactions". Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Do Not Eat: Double Bag These Items

The FSIS is worried the meat may be in "consumers' and restaurants' pantries and on retailers' shelves."

"Retailers who have purchased the products are urged not to sell them. Consumers and restaurants who have purchased these products are urged not to consume or serve them. Consumers are asked to double bag the product when discarding it to reduce the possibility of animals accessing the product because USDA cannot confirm whether the products were properly heated to control pathogens of concern to domestic livestock and poultry," the FSIS states.

