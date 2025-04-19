DNA Mix-Up Leads To Tragic Mistake In New York
A Hudson Valley woman is now suing a DNA testing center because an alleged error ruined her life and pregnancy
Yonkers Woman Sues DNA Testing Center
The 28-year-old from Yonkers claims the DNA testing center gave her the wrong paternity results, which led her to get an abortion.
The unnamed woman says her then-fiancée and she broke up for a few weeks as they struggled to get pregnant. During the break, she slept with one other man. She swears a condom was used.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Shortly after getting back together with her fiancée, she got pregnant.
She was confident the father was her fiancée, but wanted a DNA test to be positive.
DNA Results Said Fiancée Was Not The Father
After two inconclusive DNA tests, she tried again with DNA Diagnostics Center online, a company that calls itself the “world leaders in DNA testing.”
The DNA results shocked her. The tests told her that there was a 99.99 percent chance the baby's father was her one-time fling.
In an attempt to "salvage her relationship" with her fiancée, she made an "excruciating decision" to get an abortion.
IT Error Leads To Mistake
About four months later, DNA Diagnostics Center called with more shocking news. Officials told her an "IT error" led to incorrect results.
The new results stated that there was a "0.0%" chance that the man she had sex with once was the father.
Read More: Giant Gas Station Operator In New York Closing 1,000 Locations
The unnamed woman is now suing. DNA Diagnostics Center provided the following statement to the New York Post.
For 30 years, DDC has provided reliable and accurate testing to millions of customers. If any concern is raised, we take immediate action to validate the results and rapidly notify customers of any issues. We understand and appreciate the incredible amount of trust people place in us to get this right, and we expend every effort to meet that high standard.
Can You Guess: Beloved Coffee Chain In New York Named "Worst In America"
The woman and fiancée ended their engagement in March. The baby's due date was April 17.