Disturbing Fatal Trend: What’s Happening on New York School Buses

A new report found that more people die on school buses in New York than most of the nation.

1Point21 Interactive reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know about its "comprehensive analysis of school bus crashes."

New York Ranked #4 For Most Fatal School Bus Crashes

1Point21 teamed up with Brumley Law Firm to find out what states have the most fatal bus crashes, and more, between 2013 and 2022.

Despite New York being one of only eight states that require seat belts to be installed in school buses New York State has the fourth most fatal bus crashes in the country.

Only Texas, Florida and Georgia had more fatal bus crashes.

59 Fatal Bus Crashes In New York State In Past Decade

According to the study, in the past decade, there have been nearly 1,000 fatal bus crashes across the nation. 1,082 people died and 132,000 were injured in 976 bus crashes

Here in New York, there have been 59 fatal bush crashes. Two of those fatalities happened in Orange County in September 2023 on I-84. More information on that fatal crash is below:

Kings County, New York Leads Nation In Fatal Bus Crashes

Another jarring stat determined that there are more fatal crashes in Brooklyn than in the rest of the nation.

Kings County, New York tied with Harris County, Texas for the highest number of fatal school bus crashes among all U.S. counties.

Eleven people died in each county in a bus crash within the past decade.

