Discount Retail Company With 64 New York Stores Confirms Closures

A popular retail company is closing a number of locations in New York State. Closing sales are underway.

Some New Yorkers will be forced to say goodbye to Big Lots

Big Lots Closing Around 40 Locations Nationwide

Big Lots Closing Around 40 Locations Nationwide

Big Lots confirmed plans in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to close 35 to 40 stores by the end of 2024.

"The U.S. economy has continued to face macroeconomic challenges including elevated inflation, which has adversely impacted the buying power of our

customers," the company states in the filing, obtained by Hudson Valley Post. "We currently expect to open 3 stores and close 35 to 40 stores."

At least three of the 35 to 40 store closures are in New York State.

Big Lots To Close At Least 3 Locations

Big Lots To Close At Least 3 Locations

Big Lots has 64 stores in New York State. But the company is getting rid of at least three. According to the Democrat & Chronicle, Big Lots is closing stores in Upstate New York and Long Island.

Big Lots Closing Stores In Upstate New York, Long Island

Below are the locations of the closures. Big Lots confirms the closures on its website. Noting all three are offering closing sales of up to 20 percent off.

Locations of where Big Lots plans to open three new stores weren't announced. But Hudson Valley Post has learned at least one is in New York State. Check back to Hudson Valley Post on Friday to find out more.

