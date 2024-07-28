Discount Retail Company With 64 New York Stores Confirms Closures
A popular retail company is closing a number of locations in New York State. Closing sales are underway.
Some New Yorkers will be forced to say goodbye to Big Lots
Big Lots Closing Around 40 Locations Nationwide
Big Lots confirmed plans in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to close 35 to 40 stores by the end of 2024.
"The U.S. economy has continued to face macroeconomic challenges including elevated inflation, which has adversely impacted the buying power of our
customers," the company states in the filing, obtained by Hudson Valley Post. "We currently expect to open 3 stores and close 35 to 40 stores."
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
At least three of the 35 to 40 store closures are in New York State.
Big Lots To Close At Least 3 Locations
Big Lots has 64 stores in New York State. But the company is getting rid of at least three. According to the Democrat & Chronicle, Big Lots is closing stores in Upstate New York and Long Island.
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
Big Lots Closing Stores In Upstate New York, Long Island
Below are the locations of the closures. Big Lots confirms the closures on its website. Noting all three are offering closing sales of up to 20 percent off.
YIKES: Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
Locations of where Big Lots plans to open three new stores weren't announced. But Hudson Valley Post has learned at least one is in New York State. Check back to Hudson Valley Post on Friday to find out more.
MASSIVE LIST OF RETAILERS CLOSING THEIR DOORS IN 2024
50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Keep Reading:
Here Are 9 Changes That Are Coming To A Walmart Near You Soon
Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1