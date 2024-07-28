Discount Retail Company With 64 New York Stores Confirms Closures

Discount Retail Company With 64 New York Stores Confirms Closures

Canva

A popular retail company is closing a number of locations in New York State. Closing sales are underway.

Some New Yorkers will be forced to say goodbye to Big Lots

Big Lots Closing Around 40 Locations Nationwide

Getty Images
loading...

Big Lots confirmed plans in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to close 35 to 40 stores by the end of 2024.

"The U.S. economy has continued to face macroeconomic challenges including elevated inflation, which has adversely impacted the buying power of our
customers," the company states in the filing, obtained by Hudson Valley Post. "We currently expect to open 3 stores and close 35 to 40 stores."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

At least three of the 35 to 40 store closures are in New York State.

Big Lots To Close At Least 3 Locations

Google Maps
loading...

Big Lots has 64 stores in New York State. But the company is getting rid of at least three. According to the Democrat & Chronicle, Big Lots is closing stores in Upstate New York and Long Island.

This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations

Big Lots Closing Stores In Upstate New York, Long Island

Below are the locations of the closures. Big Lots confirms the closures on its website. Noting all three are offering closing sales of up to 20 percent off.

 

YIKES: Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Locations of where Big Lots plans to open three new stores weren't announced. But Hudson Valley Post has learned at least one is in New York State. Check back to Hudson Valley Post on Friday to find out more.

MASSIVE LIST OF RETAILERS CLOSING THEIR DOORS IN 2024

Inflations, online shopping, and bad business deals are causing many massive retailers to shut down. Check out 12 of the most recognizable mega stores that are cutting their losses and shutting down this year.

50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist

These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America

We put together a list of the top 50 biggest retailers in America using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation. They were ranked by the dollar amount of retail sales they did in 2022.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Keep Reading:

Here Are 9 Changes That Are Coming To A Walmart Near You Soon

Change will be happening at Walmart locations throughout East Texas and the U.S. To what extent though will depend upon the landscape, available technology, customer feedback, and necessity. While these changes will not be happening all at once at stores nationwide, it is interesting to see what is potentially coming as previewed by Eat This.

Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM