Major New York Chain Restaurant Confirms Gross Discovery

For one New Yorker, a meal at a popular chain restaurant turned into a nightmare. Here's what the business is saying.

On occasion, Hudson Valley Post has reported on residents finding weird things in their food, like a moldy cheesecake, or a cockroach on a burger, and a bug from a local mall's food court.

Now, we've learned an Upstate New York eatery found in a caterpillar at a steakhouse.

The restaurant chain has many locations in the Hudson Valley as well as the rest of New York. Officials explained why there's a rare chance it could happen at a location near you.

Caterpillar Found In Food In Upstate New York Caterpillar

A diner at Texas Roadhouse in Albany took to social media after finding a caterpillar in their bowl of broccoli.

Video of the skin-crawling incident is going viral.

"Didn’t realize Texas Roadhouse had crawl-inclusive dining 🐛," Two Buttons Deep wrote on Facebook.

Texas Roadhouse Confirms Caterpillar Incident In Upstate New York

Texas Roadhouse released a statement after the incident went viral.

The steakhouse says they use fresh produce, so on rare occasions, insects may slip through due to the lack of chemical treatments.

"Texas Roadhouse uses fresh produce. Once shipped to us, we weigh, cut, wash, and prepare the produce for use. Occasionally, an insect may make it through the process – this is due to the fresh produce not being chemically treated for shelf life. This is not a common occurrence we experience in our restaurants," Texas Roadhouse told WGNA.

The customer wasn't charged for his meal.

