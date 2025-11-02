New York Could Shock Nation With Huge Republican Surge

A new poll has Democrats on alert! New York State might be closer to flipping red than anyone expected. Could 2026 bring a political shockwave?

A new poll shows New York State might soon become a Republican state.

It's been nearly 20 years since a Republican was governor of New York State, but a new poll shows that might change next year.

New Poll Shows Issues For Democrats In New York State

The last Republican governor of New York was George E. Pataki. He was elected to three consecutive terms before retiring in 2007. He served as governor of New York from 1995 to 2007.

New York State has been viewed as a Democratic state, but Republicans are starting to narrow the gap. In the 2020 election, Kamala Harris won New York, but she only received 56 percent of the vote in the Empire State, which was the worst performance by a Democrat in New York in decades.

2026 Governor Race Is A Big Test

We still don't officially know who's going to be running for Governor in New York next year, but a new poll shows a potential Republican candidate edging out current Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul won the 2022 election by a smaller-than-expected margin.

GOP Representative Elise Stefanik hasn't decided if she's running for governor next year, but is strongly thinking about it.

A poll conducted by Stefanik's camp in early October showed Hochul with a five-point lead over the upstate New York congresswoman in a hypothetical one-on-one match-up.

Stefanik represents New York's 21st congressional district.

Hochul Vs Stefanik

A poll released Tuesday by the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, shows Stefanik leading Hochul by one point, 43 percent to 42 percent.

Delgado Vs Stefanik

Current Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado is running against Hochul in the Democratic primary.

If New York's Democratic candidate is switched to Delgado, Stefanik leads by six points, 43 percent or 37 percent, according to the Manhattan Institute.

