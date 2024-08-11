Mosquitoes with a disease that can kill humans continue to be found in the Hudson Valley.

Officials from the Hudson Valley confirmed mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus were found in another county.

West Nile Virus is one of the reasons why the CDC calls these insects the "world's deadliest" creature.

Mosquitoes Carrying West Nile Virus Found in Orange County

The Orange County Health Department confirmed the presence of West Nile for the first time in 2024.

Each summer, as a result of seasonal monitoring of Orange County’s mosquito population by the Orange County Department of Health, a mosquito sample carrying the West Nile virus was found, officials say.

“We still have a long mosquito season ahead of us. Residents should always try to protect themselves, but especially now that West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes have been detected in the County,” Orange County Health Commissioner Alicia Pointer said. “Residents should wear appropriate clothing, and consider sprays when outdoors, check their property for any standing water.”

Orange County officials didn't say where the mosquitos with West Nile Virus were found in Orange County. But adds each summer there are "several positive mosquito samples."

West Nile Virus Confirmed In Rockland, Westchester Counties

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported that mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus were discovered for the first time in 2024 in Westchester County. CLICK HERE to find out what hometowns.

West Nile Virus has also been confirmed multiple times in Rockland County.

"A bite from a West Nile Virus-infected mosquito can cause severe illness and, in some cases, death," the Rockland County Department Of Health stated.

West Nile Virus Confirmed Upstate New York, Long Island

Hudson Valley Post has also reported on West Nile Virus in Upstate New York and Long Island. CLICK HERE for more information.

West Nile can cause serious complications, including neurological diseases, and can also cause a milder flu-like illness, including fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and occasionally a skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

If you think you have symptoms of West Nile Virus, see your doctor right away, officials warn.

How to protect yourself against West Nile, and other mosquito-borne diseases

