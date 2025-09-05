Daylight Is Rapidly Disappearing In New York State

New Yorkers are about to lose nearly two hours of daylight. Sadly, it’s only the beginning of what’s coming.

It's about to get very dark across New York State.

With Labor Day passing, the unofficial start of fall is here. Kids are going back to school, the leaves will soon start to change, and darkness is ascending across the Empire State.

Days Are Getting Shorter In New York

Days have actually been getting slightly shorter since the summer solstice on June 20, but the month of September is when the loss of daylight becomes the most noticeable.

According to AccuWeather, there's more daylight lost in September than in any other month of the year.

New York State Losing Nearly 100 Minutes Of Daylight This Month

In New York State, about 80 minutes of sunlight will vanish throughout the month, as daylight disappears and nights become longer and longer, AccuWeather reports.

"This substantial shift is due to the Earth's tilt on its axis and the way the planet orbits the sun," Accuweather reports.

As of this writing, Sept. 3, the sun is scheduled to set at 7:25 p.m. In two weeks, Sept. 17, it will set at 7:01 p.m. By the end of the month, Sept. 30, the sun will set at 6:39 p.m.

Winter Is Coming

The end of summer is also when New Yorkers typically start to think about, or really, dread, winter. Below are the dates when it typically snows in New York

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

