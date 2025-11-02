Dangerous Recall After Food Made In New York Found With Organs

The FDA says a food made in New York and sold nationwide had its internal organs still inside. This is a major health violation that could cause serious illness.

Health officials from New York State and the FDA issued a very serious seafood recall.

Fish With Internal Organs Left Inside Made In New York

New Hoque & Sons Inc. of Maspeth, NY, is recalling its packages of “Dry Ghoinnya Fish” because the product was found to be uneviscerated.

Uneviscerated means the fish, or animal, didn't have its internal organs removed.

"The sale of uneviscerated fish is prohibited under New York State Agriculture and Markets regulations because Clostridium botulinum spores are more likely to be concentrated in the viscera than any other portion of the fish," the FDA states

Made In New York, Sold Nationwide

The recalled “Dry Ghoinnya Fish” were distributed nationwide in retail stores. The product comes in a 10-12-pound, clear plastic package marked with an expiration date of 5/19/25 stamped on the bottom.

The product UPC is 908172635412.

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets inspectors found the improperly processed fish during routine sampling.

Their subsequent analysis revealed that the internal organs had not been removed, posing a risk of botulism.

Uneviscerated fish have been linked to outbreaks of botulism poisoning, officials say.

Symptoms of botulism include dizziness, blurred or double vision, and trouble speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension, and constipation may also be common symptoms.

Seek Medical Attention Right Away

Anyone experiencing any of the above symptoms is told to "seek immediate medical attention."

As of this writing, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

"Consumers who have purchased the “Dry Ghoinnya Fish” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 391-0992," the FDA adds.