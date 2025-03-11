26+ Items You Should Never Throw in the Regular Trash in New York

We're just days away from Spring now, which means houses all across the state will be working on their Spring cleaning!

But, before you get lost in the "trash everything" mindset, there are a few things you should know about some of the miscellaneous items you might be planning to chuck.

Lessons from Local House Fires

Last year, there were multiple instances of house and dumpster fires that started as a result of certain items being disposed of improperly.

Last August, a trash fire erupted in the Westchester area.

Hazmat Teams rushed to the scene to eventually discover that the flames were caused by an improperly disposed of lithium-ion battery.

Items That You Can't Dispose of in Regular Trash

Lithium ion batteries aren't the only items that pose a risk. On top of that, fire isn't the only risk at play when we're talking about hazardous items.

For example, items like fire extinguishers, or full or partially full aerosol cans pose a risk because of the pressurization. If these items were to get punctured by other trash, chemicals within the pressurized vessels could leak out.

So, what else do you have to be careful of throwing away?

Fluorescent Lightbulbs

Rechargeable (Ni-Cd) Batteries

Pharmaceutical Drugs

Mercury Thermometers & Thermostats

Oven, Toilet & Drain Cleaners

Spot Removers

Stains & Varnishes

Swimming Pool Chemicals

Furniture, Floor, and Metal Polish

Paint Thinner

Pesticides, Herbicides, and Insecticides

Engine Degreasers

Rubber Cement/Airplane Glue

Oil & Wet Latex/Water Based Paints

Dry Cleaning Solvents

Lighter Fluids

Photo Chemicals

Auto & Tractor Batteries

Car Waxes

Wood Preservatives

Fire Extinguishers

Transmission Fluid/Break Fluid

Resins, Rosens & Adhesives

Septic Tank Degreasers

Kerosene and Gasoline

Motor Oil & Antifreeze

So, How Do You Dispose of These Items?

Each county typically will host a hazardous waste collection event where you can bring any of the materials listed above to properly dispose of.

Orange County is the latest to share news of their collection event.

The Village of Monroe recently announced that on Saturday, March 22, residents in the area can visit OCTS #1 Maintenance Garage at 21 Training Center Lane in New Hampton, NY to get rid of any of the items listed above at the county's annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event. They will be collecting items between 9AM and 3PM rain or shine!

Items Not to Bring

While there's a ton you can unload at this Hazardous Waste event, there are some limits.

Items you cannot bring to this event include:

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Tires

BBQ Propane Tanks

Fireworks

Ammunition

Explosives

Medical Sharps

Controlled Substances

Computers/VCRs

Home Appliances

Smoke Detectors

To read more about where you can dispose of other miscellaneous items, you can visit your local government page.

