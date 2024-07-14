DA: New York Woman Tortured, Murdered Hudson Valley ‘Partner’

A Hudson Valley woman is accused of torturing her "intimate partner" for months before killing her.

On Monday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County woman was indicted for murder and for inflicting torture.

Westchester County, New York Woman Indicted For Murder, Torture

Canva Canva loading...

Kenya Tilford, 41, of New Rochelle was charged with an 18-count indictment by a Westchester County Grand Jury on the following charges: Murder in the First Degree, Murder in the Second Degree, Strangulation in the First Degree, Concealment of a Human Corpse, Tampering with Physical Evidence, two counts of Intimidating a Victim or a Witness in the Third Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree, three counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, Kidnapping in the First Degree, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, Strangulation in the Second Degree, and Coercion in the First Degree, all felonies; and Assault in the Third Degree and Menacing in the Second Degree, both misdemeanors.

"In a first for this Office, we are charging the defendant for not only murder, but also for allegedly acting in an especially cruel manner and inflicting torture upon Ms. Morton before her death," DA Rocah stated.

New Rochelle Woman Accused Of Torturing Woman For Months Before Murder

Tilford is accused of inflicting torture upon 27-year-old Concetta Morton, "an intimate partner," for three months.

Clark & Giordano Funeral Home Clark & Giordano Funeral Home loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Police say Tilford caused Morton's "death by asphyxiation" and concealed the body inside a storage bin at her Franklin Avenue apartment.

Google Google loading...

"During this period, the defendant was captured on surveillance video purchasing a hooded coverall, bleach, tarps, paper towels, rubber gloves, a chainsaw and the storage bin in which the victim’s body was found," the Westchester DA's office stated in a press release.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

The New Rochelle Police Department arrested Tilford last September at an Elmsford hotel after Tarrytown police received a tip about the victim’s deceased body.

Tilford remains remanded to Westchester County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 16.

These Wanted Criminals Are Armed And Dangerous In New York State Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."

Keep Reading:

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.