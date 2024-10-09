DA: New York Barber Nearly Killed Over Race In Hudson Valley

A Lower Hudson Valley man was charged with attempted murder as a hate crime and more. The victim was allegedly stabbed in the face with barbershop scissors.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced a Yonkers man was arraigned on an indictment by which he is charged with attempted murder as a hate crime and other charges.

Yonkers, New York Charged With Attempted Murder

The charges come following an attack on a Jewish barber at his business on Yonkers Avenue on August 29.

Ahmed Al Jabali, 34 of Yonkers was charged with:

two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree as a Hate Crime

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

two counts of Attempted Assault in the First Degree as a Hate Crime

Attempted Assault in the First Degree

two counts of Assault in the Second Degree as a Hate Crime

Assault in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

“My office will continue to work with law enforcement partners to seek accountability and justice in cases of hate-based violence and ensure our communities that we will not tolerate acts of hate in any form," DA Rocah said.

DA: Wanted To Kill Jewish Barber In Westchester County, New York

Jabali is accused of attacking a Jewish barber in the face, body, arms and hands with a pair of barber’s scissors while saying “I want to kill you, you [expletive] Jew.”

The unnamed victim called police and was treated at a local hospital for wounds sustained from the attack.

