Cruises Sailing Out Of New York, New Jersey Enforce These Rules
Thinking of taking a cruise vacation? Make sure you know this important rule to keep yourself and others healthy.
If anyone reading this also listens to the WPDH morning show, you know I love going on a cruise! I've been on around 20 of them, and for the past 10 years, I've taken a cruise in early December.
In my opinion, cruises are the perfect vacation for everyone (as long as you don't get seasick) because it's so many vacations rolled into one. On a cruise you get to travel to exotic and beautiful locations, eat great food, hear great music, taken in a Broadway-type play, find a new favorite comedian, dance the night away and so much more.
Over of my many cruises, I mix and match what port I leave from. Typically in Florida, New York or New Jersey.
It's obviously easier to leave from New York or New Jersey, besides last year, when I experienced a nightmare getting home. Note: it had nothing to do with the cruise, CLICK HERE to find out how a group of New Yorkers were left stranded in the pouring rain in the Hudson Valley.
The major cruise ports in New York State and New Jersey are:
New York State
Manhattan Cruise Terminal
Located in New York City on the Hudson River. It serves major cruise lines including Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line, and others.
Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
Located in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn, this terminal primarily serves larger cruise ships. Cunard Line and Princess Cruises frequently operate from this port.
New Jersey
Cape Liberty Cruise Port (Bayonne)
Located in Bayonne, New Jersey, this port serves major cruise lines like Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises. It's a popular departure point for cruises to the Caribbean, Bermuda, and Canada/New England.
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
All of these cruise lines have great buffets, which are open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and often a late-night snack.
Cruises have many restaurants on board, but the buffet is probably the most frequented.
Cruises going to the buffet should know that cruise lines enforce a few rules, including:
- Never bring your dirty plate up for seconds
- For sanity reasons, guests are told to grab a plate when going up for seconds
- Never pick food with your hands
- Don't reuse a coffee mug or cup when going for seconds. Officials ask you take a new one.
- Don't move serving utensils from one buffet station to another (This is for allegory or dietary reasons of other sailors)
- Don't eat in line
Don't Do These Things on a Cruise Ship
Other things you should never do on a cruise include:
Don't Do These Things on a Cruise Ship
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins
Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs
All guests are also told to wash their hands before entering the buffet, (most cruises have hand sanitizer when you walk in) and don't cut the line.
8 Secrets Your Cruise Director Won't Tell You
8 Secrets Your Cruise Director Won't Tell You
Gallery Credit: Bruce Mikells
Keep Reading:
Dinner Cruises Are the Best Way to Say "Hello Autumn!" in Upstate New York!
Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio
LOOK: These Classics Were Spotted Cruising At The Fall Cruise Night 2024!
Gallery Credit: Rudy Fernandez