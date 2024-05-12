‘Critical’ Issues In Airline Security ‘Exposed’ In New York State

Four New York workers were arrested by Homeland Security.

Four New York-based flight attendants are accused of smuggling millions of dollars in drug money through New York.

This week, officials unsealed two complaints charging four New York-based flight attendants.

New Yok-Based Flight Attendants Charged In Connection With Smuggling Drug Money

Ð¡rew of a commercial aircraft. Pilots and flight attendants. Ve aleksey-martynyuk loading...

Charlie Hernandez, 42, of West New York, Sarah Valerio Pujols, 42, of the Bronx, Emmanuel Torres, 34, of Brooklyn, and 35-year-old Jarol Fabio of New York City used their positions to sneak about $8 million past TSA at JFK International Airport on flights to the Dominican Republic, officials say.

The group allegedly "took advantage" of airport security checkpoints "by using their trusted positions as flight attendants."

“As alleged, these flight attendants smuggled millions of dollars of drug money and law enforcement funds that they thought was drug money from the United States to the Dominican Republic over many years by abusing their privileges as airline employees," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

Electronic Devices Focus Of Increased U.S. Airport Security Getty Images loading...

Prosecutors say for "years" the group would use "known crewmember security lanes" to bypass TSA security checkpoints to smuggle narcotics trafficking profits from the United States to the Dominican Republic on commercial flights.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"This investigation has exposed critical vulnerabilities in the airline security industry and has illuminated methods that narcotics traffickers are utilizing," Homeland Security Special Agent in Charge Ivan J. Arvelo said.

Biden Administration Reinstates COVID Travel Ban For Non-US Residents Getty Images loading...

All four were charged with one count of operation of an unlicensed money transmission business and one count of entering an airport or aircraft area in violation of security requirements.

Pujols and Hernandez face additional charges.

All four are facing multiple felonies and could each see up to a decade in prison if convicted.

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from John F. Kennedy International Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from John F. Kennedy International using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths New York State officials are worried because overdose death rates increased by 85 percent. Below are the top 6 counties in terms of opioid overdose deaths per 100,000.

Keep Reading: